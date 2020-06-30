This Pride month, the message of 'love is love' is getting stronger and prettier. The social media is filled with empowering stories and it is just beautiful to see the love and support poured over them. Amid this, Fleabag series fame actor Ben Aldridge came out as the proud member of LGBTQ+ community. He shared this on his Instagram account. They’re Hitched! That’s So Raven Star Raven-Symoné and Miranda Mayday’s Love Story Comes Full Circle in the Pride Month (View Pics).

The actor played this popular character named 'the a*****e guy' in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's sitcom. He shared a series of pictures themed 'pride' and also a video clip of him kissing a mystery guy.

In the caption, he wrote, "The journey to pride was a long one for me. I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for. #pride." Check out the post below.

Ben Aldridge's Post

Earlier, he extended his support to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement that gained momentum the US. He had written, "It is not enough to be quietly non-racist. It is time to be actively anti-racist. Link in bio on ways to support and learn. #blacklivesmatter." It is indeed a moment if pride and love for all the Ben fans and dear ones!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2020 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).