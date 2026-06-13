'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata': Kangana Ranaut, Dr Jayantilal Gada Thank Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma and Dy CM Diya Kumari for Attending Special Screening

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata released today to a thunderous response. Kangana, along with the team of the film, has been travelling across the country to honour the real-life heroes who quietly hold India together in moments of crisis. After making their presence felt in Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Delhi and Jodhpur, Kangana and producer Dr Jayantilal Gada visited Jaipur, for a special screening with the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy CM Diya Kumari. Kangana, Dr Jayantilal Gada and Hon’ble CM of Rajasthan, honoured some real-life heroes from the state with a badge of honour for their relentless work for the people and country. Additionally, the event was also graced by Lok Saba Member Manju Sharma.

Talking at the screening, Kangana said, “On behalf of the cast and crew of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, I would like to welcome Hon’ble Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy CM Diya Kumari. It is a very special day, today, and I will let my film do the talking. There are a lot of unsung and unseen heroes who silently help run this country. Today, we will also be honouring such heroes from Jaipur.”

Speaking at the special occasion, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Sharma, said, “Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a film about those unseen heroes who have nothing but love for the country. I am happy that Kangana Ranaut has brought this film about people who dedicate their whole life in serving the country and the people regardless of the situation. We all believe in our country first, and those who have that love and affection towards the nation, will always continue to serve the society silently. Even when the nation was battling with Covid-19, we all were at home, but the youth and our healthcare warriors were out serving people. The film talks about the same feeling of empathy and compassion and there is a lot that you can learn from Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.”

As part of a nationwide initiative, the makers have been hosting special screenings across cities, inviting often-overlooked frontline workers from different sectors of the society. Be it police, nurses, ward boys, hospital watchmen, cleaners, security staff, or any other support personnel, the campaign aims to recognise their relentless and tireless service, which otherwise rarely make headlines.

Rama Agarwal, Surbhi Sharma, Reenu Kumari, Meenu, Udaiveer, Roshan Lal Salodiya, Ruqiayya Aara, Rupali Devi, Poorva Pareek and Sapana Sharma were honoured with the Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata badges.

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), the film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and is distributed by Pen Marudhar.