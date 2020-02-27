Asim Riaz and Bollywood Hottie Jacqueline Fernandez All Set to Feature in a Music Video!

Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Asim Riaz shot to fame for his stint in the controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss 13. Although he did not emerge as the winner of the Salman Khan hosted show, he has managed to win hearts. In fact there were many who even said that he deserved to win Bigg Boss 13. Leaving all that aside, looks like Asim has managed to grab attention of Bollywood industry as well. Few pics and videos of the Kashmiri model with B-town hottie Jacqueline Fernandez is doing rounds on social media. It is said that the two have collaborated for a music video. Karan Johar Clarifies over Suhana Khan and Asim Riaz’s Bollywood Debut with Student of the Year 3.

The Sri Lankan beauty and Asim Riaz are seen rehearsing for a dance number. In fact, Jacqueline Fernandez even shared a boomerang video on her Instagram handle in which two are posing for the camera. There’s no doubt that these two are going to burn the dance floor with their sexy avatars and grooves. Seeing the pics and videos of the duo on the internet, fans of Asim and Jacqueline are super-duper excited. Siddhant Chaturvedi Fans Melt over Cute Throwback Photo of Gully Boy Star That Also Features Jacqueline Fernandez-Sushant Singh Rajput.

As per a report in Mirror, this track is a traditional folk song that is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and would be sung by Neha Kakkar and the video will be shot in Mumbai. Talking about this upcoming single, Jacqueline Fernandez told the tabloid, “It has been turned into a peppy track through which we will be narrating an engaging story. Shabina Khan, who is choreographing it, has given me some desi steps and traditional moves but at the same time it will be modern, too.” She also said, “Shabina has been helping me perfect my moves and expressions. We have been rehearsing diligently to get every nuance right and I’m really looking forward to working with Asim for the first time. It’s a passion project for me.” The music video would be directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and is all set to be released on March 7.