Real-life couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set for their first big release together - Brahmastra. This Ayan Mukerjee directorial is a trilogy and going by its trailer, it promises to be a thrilling ride. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022 and are expecting their first child already. Recently, Bhatt flaunted her baby bump in style while promoting a new song from their movie and her pictures with RK Jr definitely warmed our hearts. Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji Calls Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Pregnancy Announcement As ‘The Most Special’.

It was probably the first time when Ranbir and Alia were spotted together since their wedding and the hype to witness them as newly married was high for obvious reasons. Bhatt looked cute in her brown wrap dress while Ranbir was dressed in his all-black casual look. The lovebirds posed together for the paparazzi while she flaunted her baby bump and made us reminisce about all their good times before. #Ralia, as their fans like to call them were always adorable together and we have so many pictures as proofs. If you need some help in remembering, let's freshen up your memory right at this moment! Brahmastra Song Kesariya: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Romantic Track by Arijit Singh Is the Biggest Love Anthem of the Year (Watch Video).

Let's rewind the time to witness Ranbir and Alia's magical chemistry once again!

Proud Parents-to-Be

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Always Blushing Around Him

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One From Their Wedding Album

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Made For Each Other

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

From Kapoor Family's Christmas Luncheon

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

From Brahmastra Promotions

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Match Made in Heaven!

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Adorable is the Word For Them

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Always Happy in Each Other's Company

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

He Makes Her Smile the Brightest

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now, are we exaggerating when we say they look like a match made in heaven?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2022 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).