Actress Deepika Padukone is for sure an A-lister in the industry and with good reason. After all, after delivering quite a many blockbusters, the actress has more than proved herself. Apart from film-related achievements, the simpled actress was also recently in the news for her smile when she got featured in an exhibition at the Athens Airport. A few weeks back, Deepika also celebrated 5 years of her film Tamasha with Ranbir Kapoor. 5 Years of Tamasha: Deepika Padukone Shares BTS Pictures With Ranbir Kapoor.

And as another one of her blockbusters completes half a decade, the lady took to social media to hail it. As Bajirao Mstani turns 5, Deepika posted a message about what defined Mastani as a character. And honestly, her message about Mastani's unwavering love for her man and her zest to unite with her lover at any cost, all we saw was Deepika herself. Pathan: Is Deepika Padukone’s ‘Shubh Aarambh’ for Shah Rukh Khan Starrer? Actress Reportedly Started Shoot for YRF Film.

Check It Out Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mastani (@deepikapadukone)

On the work front, Deepika Padukone already has a full 2021 calender. Her film The Intern's remake is in pre-production stages and the team is looking out for late actor Rishi Kapoor's replacement. She has also begun shooting for Shakun Batra's film with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey. Deepika will also be making her soutrh debut with a film opposite Prabhas, her home production Mahabharat in the pipeline and also recently was brought on-board for SRK's Pathan.

