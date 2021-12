Megastar Rajinikanth is the latest to join the list of people who have lavished praise on the recently released cricket epic '83', which showcases the journey of India's triumph at the 1983 World Cup. Rajinikanth, who took to Twitter to share his opinion about the film, said, "#83TheMovie wow what a movie… magnificent!!! Many congratulations to the producers." 83 Movie Review: Suniel Shetty Says He ‘Couldn’t Spot’ Ranveer Singh in His Kapil Dev Act (Deets Inside).

The actor also tagged director Kabir Khan, cricket icon Kapil Dev, actor Ranveer Singh and Tamil actor Jiiva, who plays cricketer Srikkanth in the film. This apart, Rajinikanth also congratulated the entire cast and crew of the film. The movie is receiving positive feedback from both fans and critics. 83 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan and Co Serve a Crowd-Pleasing, Winning Tribute to the 1983 World Cup Heroes (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios have joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the film's Tamil and Telugu versions, respectively. Prithviraj's production firm and Kichcha Sudeepa's Shalini Arts have presented the film's Malayalam and Kannada versions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2021 07:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).