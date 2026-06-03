Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt To Marry on July 5 in an Intimate Ceremony Attended by Close Family and Friends – Report

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is set to marry his partner, Gauri Spratt, in an intimate ceremony next month, according to industry sources. The private event is scheduled for July 5 and will take place at the actor's residence in the presence of close family and friends. ‘3 Idiots’ Sequel in the Works? Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi Reportedly Begin Pre-Production on Much-Awaited Follow-Up.

The low-key celebration reflects the actor's preference for keeping his personal life private, marking a formal milestone for the couple who have been together for over a year.

Aamir Khan to Wed Gauri Spratt on July 5?

The upcoming nuptials signify a new chapter for Khan, who is choosing to approach his third marriage entirely on his own terms, away from the typical grandeur associated with high-profile Bollywood weddings.

According to details first reported by Filmfare, the decision to marry follows a period of quiet companionship. A source close to the family revealed that Khan and Spratt have already established a shared household.

"They have been living together as a family for just over a year now," the source stated.

A Private Celebration at Home

Rather than opting for a lavish destination wedding, the couple has chosen the familiar setting of Khan’s own residence for the occasion. The choice underscores their desire for a simple, meaningful gathering.

"They have built a happy, stable life together and simply decided to mark it formally with their families present," the insider added, explaining the rationale behind the quiet July 5 ceremony.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's Relationship

Khan, 61, has long been one of Indian cinema's most prominent figures, known both for his meticulous approach to filmmaking and his deliberate separation of his public persona from his private affairs. Who Is Gauri Spratt? All You Need To Know Aamir Khan’s Girlfriend Who He Introduced During His Pre-Birthday Press Meet.

The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, and later to filmmaker Kiran Rao, with whom he shares a son. Khan and Rao announced their amicable separation in 2021 after 15 years of marriage, maintaining a close professional and co-parenting relationship since. Aamir Khan Feels ‘Mukammal’ With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt, Admits His Past Marriages With Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta Did Not Work Out.

Neither Khan nor Spratt has issued an official public statement regarding the wedding layout, keeping in line with the private nature of their relationship.

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