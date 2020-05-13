Aamir Khan and Wife Kiran Rao Attend his Spot Boy Amos' Funeral Ceremony (Watch Video)

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao at his spot boy's funeral (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

If coronavirus wasn't saddening enough, the tragic demise of Amir Khan's spot boy has upset the actor to a great extent. Amos breathed his last on Tuesday (May 12) morning and his funeral ceremony was held today (Wed, May 13). The Dangal actor along with his wife, Kiran Rao were spotted attending his spot boy's funeral while maintaining all the social distancing guidelines. Amos suffered a cardiac arrest and his demise was confirmed by the actor to an entertainment portal.

Besides Aamir Khan, the deceased had also worked with Rani Mukerji in the past and his sudden demise has shattered one and all. Actor Karim Hajee who was a part of Khan's Lagaan took to his Instagram account to offer his condolences to Amos and share what a beautiful human being he was. "A man of all seasons.. we all know the star Aamir Khan.. his shadow his Man Friday, someone who was always smiling and a (had) heart of gold had a massive heart attack. I am heart broken...he was special,'" read his special message.

The ongoing year is certainly depressing for the entire entertainment industry. And while we can do nothing about that, we can at least pray for Amos' soul to rest in peace.