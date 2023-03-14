There is a reason why Aamir Khan is not just loved but respected also. Yes, the actor is going through a tough phase with films not performing well at the box office. That however hasn't dented the belief of his fans in him. They know these are setbacks and he will be back. What makes them this confident about the actor's craft is over the years, Aamir has proved he is more than just an actor. Did You Know Aamir Khan Did His First Item Song For Damini And Also Promoted Andaz Apna Apna With His Cameo? (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan has an understanding of cinema that perhaps comes from his lineage. He also has an idea of what the audience might want from him. Guess that's why he was featured in his first music video where the person he played is disturbed by what is happening around him. One of these incidents was riots and the music video was released in 2003, a year after the Godhra riots.

Speaking about it Aamir Khan had told Rediff, "It is about a person traumatised by what he sees around him. He is a photojournalist and sees people dying and suffering and he cannot deal with it. The one thing that helps is the girl he loves, from whom he gets strength, warmth and love." Laal Singh Chaddha Premieres on Netflix 55 Days After Theatrical Release; Aamir Khan’s Old Interview Talking About 6-Month OTT Window Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Check out the video here:

This wasn't the first time that Aamir propagated the message of love and peace. He was also part of the ensemble cast music video "Pyaara Bharat Ek Hai", in the early 90s.

Aamir Khan has often started trends that others followed. He never shied away from putting his point across and often got trolled for it.

