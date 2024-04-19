Kiran Rao made a triumphant return to the director's chair with her latest film, Laapataa Ladies. The movie received praise for its poignant narrative and a roster of emerging talents, marking a significant comeback for Rao. In a candid interview, she revealed her personal journey, including the challenges she faced, such as enduring several miscarriages before turning to surrogacy to become a mother. Having been married to Aamir Khan for 16 years, Rao shared her experiences. Her story, reflective of her resilience as a filmmaker, serves as a testament to the diverse challenges and triumphs of womanhood. Laapataa Ladies Is Winning Hearts; Kiran Rao's Social Commentary on Women Empowerment Hits Remarkable 50 Days in Theatres!.

During her Interview with Zoom, Kiran revealed her struggles with fertility issues and her strong desire to have a child. She recalled the difficulties she faced, including years of miscarriages and personal health issues, leading up to Azad Khan’s birth in 2011. Despite the challenges, Kiran expressed her joy in raising Azad as one of the best experiences of her life and emphasised that she has no regrets about dedicating the past years to motherhood over filmmaking. “The year that Dhobi Ghat was made was the year that Azad was born. And I had tried very hard to have a child. For five years, I had had a lot of miscarriages, a lot of personal, physical health issues. I was just finding it very hard to have a child. I was really keen to have a child, so when Azad was born it was… I didn’t have to make a decision. Obviously, all I wanted to do was raise my baby," the Laapataa Ladies director said. Kiran Rao Opens Up on Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha Failure; Laapataa Ladies Director Says, ‘It’s Disheartening and Affected Him Quite Deeply’ (Watch Video).

Kiran Rao Opens Up About Her Miscarriage

Despite enduring prolonged personal and physical health struggles, Rao maintained unwavering hope. In 2011, she and Aamir welcomed their son Azad through IVF surrogacy. Rao expressed no regrets about her hiatus from filmmaking, emphasising the joy she found in raising her son, asserting, "I enjoyed having Azad so much. Those were some of the best years of my life. I’ll never regret not having made a film in 10 years."

