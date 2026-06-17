Aamir Khan's Viral Outing with Fiancée Gauri Spratt and Ex-Wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao Ignites Social Media Buzz Ahead of July 5 Wedding (Watch Video)

Bollywood's 'Mr. Perfectionist, ' Aamir Khan is once again the talk of the town, not for a cinematic masterpiece, but for a rare glimpse into his remarkably harmonious personal life. A video capturing the 61-year-old actor in a car with his rumoured bride-to-be, Gauri Spratt, and his two ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, has gone massively viral, sparking widespread discussion across social media platforms. The unexpected outing occurred following the grand 25th-anniversary celebrations of his iconic film Lagaan, where the entire 'modern family' was seen exiting the event together. Aamir Khan Once Revealed Why He Considers Himself ‘Already Married’ to Gauri Spratt.

Aamir Khan's Outing with Spouse Gauri Spratt and Ex-Wives Goes Viral

The viral clip, which surfaced on social media on June 17, 2026, shows Aamir Khan seated in the front passenger seat, while Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, and Gauri Spratt comfortably occupied the back seats of the car. The sighting immediately caught the attention of paparazzi and netizens alike, coming just after the star-studded event marking a quarter-century since the release of Lagaan, which originally premiered on June 15, 2001.

Aamir Khan's Girlfriend Gauri Spratt and Ex-Wives Spotted Together Leaving in One Car

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cidhant (सिद्धांत) (@thecidhant)

Notably, Reena Dutta had served as the producer for Lagaan, and Kiran Rao was an assistant director on the film. The rare public appearance showcased the evidently cordial relationships Aamir maintains with both his former partners and his current fiancée.

Netizen Reactions to Aamir Khan's Viral Outing

The video quickly became a hot topic, drawing a diverse range of reactions from the online community. Many fans lauded Aamir Khan for fostering such a mature and amicable dynamic amongst his family members, with some calling it a true example of a 'modern family.' Comments poured in praising his ability to maintain respectful bonds post-separation.

However, not all reactions were positive. A segment of netizens expressed criticism, arguing that such dynamics should not be glorified or presented as an ideal situation. Some felt that the incident was normalising a 'western mindset' in the name of maturity, while others simply stated, "Together? That's not even a family together." The debate highlights the varying societal perspectives on celebrity relationships and family structures.

Netizen Reactions

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's Upcoming Wedding

Adding to the buzz, Aamir Khan has officially confirmed that he is set to marry Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026. The actor, who is currently 61 years old, revealed the news to Variety, stating, "The news about the marriage is true. It's on July 5." This will mark Aamir Khan's third marriage. He was first married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, with whom he shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.

His second marriage was to filmmaker Kiran Rao from 2005 to 2021, and they co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan. Aamir first introduced Gauri Spratt to the media during his 60th birthday celebrations in March 2025, revealing that they had known each other for approximately 25 years before reconnecting and developing a deeper relationship.

Gauri Spratt, originally from Bengaluru, is involved in the wellness and beauty industry and is now associated with Aamir Khan Productions. She also has a seven-year-old son, Quinn, from a previous marriage. The wedding is expected to be a private, registered ceremony held at Aamir Khan's Mumbai residence, with close family and friends in attendance. ‘Fashion Ke Naam Pe Kuch Bhi’: Kiran Rao Trolled for Wearing T-Shirt With a Saree at ‘Lagaan’ 25th Anniversary Screening in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Ahead of his personal milestone, Aamir has also been busy with his professional commitments. His production house recently released Ek Din on May 1, 2026, starring his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. Another production, Batwara 1947 (formerly Lahore 1947), is slated for an August 13, 2026 release.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).