Sushmita Sen is back as the sherni! The trailer received a good response from the audience and critics, and now, the third season, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar, has also received a thumbs-up from the critics. As seen in the trailer of Season 3 of Ram Madhvani's crime drama Aarya, she dials up the ferocity while protecting her three kids from a world of gangsters. This time, she becomes a gangster herself, inviting threats from old and new enemies. Aarya seems to have left her homely abode and is now living in a fortress, and has inherited the smuggling business from her family. The show, which also stars Maya Sarao and Geetanjali Kulkarni, is created, produced, and directed by Ram Madhvani. Aarya Season 3 Trailer: Sushmita Sen Returns in Her Mafia Queen Role To Protect Her Children From the Ones Who Threaten Her (Watch Video).

Before you watch Aarya Season 3, check out what the critics have to say about it.

Indian Express: The familiar nagging feeling at the way Sen delivers her lines — meant to be calm and controlled even when things are going south — but come off practised, is back. I guess that will never go, because the actor playing the eponymous Aarya is the same, her get-up as immaculate as ever, accompanied by designer attire, and those large handbags she wears on her arm. But, as ever, Sen manages to stay on top of everything, because the plot privileges her, and her doings. We know that Aarya will never let up, even when she is forced into letting down those closest to her, because she wants to keep them safe.

Hindusthan Times: Aarya pledges to trek every time, we always end up rooting for her. Because at the end of the day, she really is a working mother. As a woman who has been cornered and conned by men all her life, she is determined to dream of a better life for her kids. And that's really where the heart and soul of Aarya is: the inevitable self-defeat in becoming what you dreaded all your life. Sushmita transforms from the scared mother that she was in the first two seasons to the roaring lioness she is in Season 3. Yet she makes the transformation convincing and organic by infusing her performance with an authority that stems from freshly acquired power. At the same time, she makes sure shades of the lost Aarya surface as and when required, so we don't forget where she's come from. Sushmita Sen Reflects on Her Journey From ‘Being Intimidated by the Camera to Romancing It’ As She Drops Her Sultry Video - Watch.

Money Control: Aarya’s third season feels squished for space and context, with the rickety pace of a survival thriller unfolding at the chaotic rhythm of a rehearsal. Events unfold at a turgid pace, which allows little to no time to review or even contemplate. It’s one wave of paranoia and reactionary world-saving after another, and though there is this sense of intimacy about a hedged in battle across family lines all along, you can argue Aarya could have done with a loser death-grip on its protagonist. Give her something other than a gun or a shovel to hold. Consequently, a lot of sub-plots do not get the time they deserve. Aarya’s son Veer, played with spectacular calm and maturity by Viren Vazirani, for example, steps into the shoes of a messy, sentimental adult without being allowed the space to actually grow into the world.

Check Aarya S3 Trailer:

Times Now: For Sushmita and Aarya fans, the new season definitely brings the thrills. However, new fans may feel overwhelmed and a bit baffled about certain events that unfold here. Moreover, it feels like there are too many storylines competing for attention. Along with the arcs about the drug smuggling business that Aarya now manages, the scenarios surrounding her children feel thin. They've grown older now and are likely aware of what's happening around them, but are constantly placed in set pieces that require Aarya to save them.

So, are you going to watch the film on the OTT platform? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2023 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).