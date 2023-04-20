Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most celebrated couples, are celebrating their wedding anniversary on April 20. The two stars tied the knot on this day in 2007 in a lavish ceremony that was the talk of the town for months. Since then, they have been giving us some major relationship goals with their love, respect and admiration for each other. Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Complete 15 Years Of Marital Bliss; Actress Shares This Beautiful Throwback Picture On Their Wedding Anniversary.

Their love story has been a fairy tale, with the two always supporting each other through thick and thin. They have also been blessed with a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya, who is the apple of their eyes. It is said that their romance began when they were shooting for Mani Ratnam's Guru, though they have worked in films before where they were cast as a couple.

In this special feature, we rank all their movies ranked from Worst to Best where they play the leads. So no Bunty Aur Babli, sorry, no matter how amazing "Kajra Re" is!

Dhai Akshar Prem Ke

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan in Dhai Akshar Prem Ke

This 2000 film is also the first time Abhishek Bachchan, then just three films old, and Aishwarya Rai worked together, though they were far from involved romantically in real life. At that time, Ash was still dating Salman Khan who had a cameo in the movie. This romantic drama, directed by Raj Kanwar, about a runaway girl who finds support in a stranger's arms hasn't quite aged well and is the least memorable of all AbhiAsh movies.

Kuch Naa Kaho

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan in Kuch Naa Kaho

Trust me, I am not going by the succession order of the films where Abhishek romanced Aishwarya. Kuch Naa Kaho is a film where their chemistry feels more polished, the songs are lovely, and the first half is breezy. It is the second half where this Rohan Sippy drama falters, once the heroine's ex-husband, played by Arbaaz Khan, makes an entry.

Raavan

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan in Raavan

The reunion of Aishwarya, Abhishek and Mani Ratnam after the success of Guru was much anticipated. A modern-day adaptation of Ramayan, the film also had actors like Chiyaan Vikram, Govinda, Priyamani, Ravi Kishen et al and such a cast just raised the expectation levels. Raavan boasts of stunning frames, but an overarching narrative goes against the film. Even Abhishek, who was so good in Guru, struggles to justify the layers required for the grey role though Aishwarya gives one of her better performances here.

Sarkar Raj

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan in Sarkar Raj

The sequel to Sarkar is not as good as the original, but compared to Sarkar 3, it feels nothing less than a masterpiece. While it feels like a retread of the earlier film and still is obsessed with parts of The Godfather, Sarkar Raj is competently directed by Ram Gopal Varma who was on the beginning of his downslide as a filmmaker. Abhishek and Aishwarya's characters are not romantically paired, and when Love does strike, it is too late for one of them in what is Sarkar Raj's most shocking scene. Abhishek Bachchan Birthday Special: From Bholaa, SSS7 to Ghoomer, Every Upcoming Film of the Bollywood Actor.

Guru

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan in Guru

Was there any doubt? The Mani Ratnam film is not only considered one of the best films in the careers of both the actors, but also gave the ace filmmaker his first hit in Bollywood. Partly inspired by the life of Dhirubhai Ambani, Guru benefits from Mani Ratnam's taut storytelling, ace performances from both the leads, and commendable support from Mithun Chakraborty, R Madhavan, Vidya Balan and Aarya Babbar. Not to mention, fine score from AR Rahman.

Since Raavan, Abhishek and Aishwarya haven't worked as a couple on screen, which is sad since they have an adorable chemistry and their onscreen partnership deserves a cleanse. Hoping some filmmaker cast them again in a memorable project and we get to see them together on the big screen soon. Also, we wish the couple a very happy wedding anniversary and many more years of togetherness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2023 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).