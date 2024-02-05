Abhishek Bachchan rings his 48th birthday on February 4, 2024. Renowned for his powerful screen presence and impeccable acting, Bachchan has etched his name as one of the industry's prominent figures. With some of his best performances in films like Dhoom, Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, Bol Bachchan, Dasvi, and more, his cinematic journey has been nothing short of a captivating saga. The actor made his acting debut in 2000 alongside Kareena Kapoor in the film Refugee, which failed miserably at the box office. Jr Bacchan's journey in the film industry is no less than a battle. Abhishek's resilience and dedication have turned his trajectory into a triumph. Abhishek Bachchan Birthday Special: From Guru to Bob Biswas – Top 5 Performances of the Versatile Actor!

Throughout his illustrious career, Abhishek Bachchan has portrayed a diverse array of characters, earning widespread acclaim for his compelling performances. Abhishek's most recent release, Ghoomer, helmed by R Balki, which was released in August 2023, gained him much praise. On his special day, let us take a look at the actor's upcoming films.

SSS7

Director Radhakrishnan Parthiban's 2019 thriller Oththa Seruppu Size 7 will be remade in the Hindi language. Tentatively titled SSS7, the upcoming film is directed by the original director.

Bachchan Singh

Versatile filmmaker Priyadarshan teams up with Abhishek Bachchan for a project titled Bachchan Singh. Abhishek has been roped in to play the lead role in the comedy film helmed by Priyadarshan titled Bachchan Singh.

Dancing Dad

Abhishek Bachchan will also be seen in a fun-packed dance entertainer directed by Remo D'souza. According to the latest reports, Nora Fatehi will also be seen alongside Jr Bachchan in Dancing Dad.

Gulab Jamun

Abhishek Bachchan will be collaborating with acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap for the highly anticipated film Gulab Jamun. Earlier reports suggested that even Aishwarya Rai will be a part of the film, but no confirmations regarding the same have been made. Guru Clocks 17 Years: Abhishek Bachchan Shares Special Video Montage To Celebrate the Milestone; Father Amitabh Bachchan REACTS.

With these exciting projects on his list, Abhishek Bachchan continues to captivate audiences with his sensational acting and performance. As the actor celebrates his 48th birthday, we wish him another year filled with luck and success.

