Abhishek Bachchan faced a formidable challenge in making his first appearance on screen, being the son of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. The audience's eyes inevitably drew comparisons, given the striking resemblance in their features and physical structure. However, Abhishek swiftly carved out his own identity, venturing beyond his father's shadow and establishing himself with a distinct personality. Abhishek Bachchan Birthday Special: From Guru to Bob Biswas – Top 5 Performances of the Versatile Actor!

Through a careful selection of roles and a dash of humour, the actor charted his unique path, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. On the occasion of his birthday, let's explore five of his films that continue to resonate due to their enduring recall value.

Sarkar

Abhishek Bachchan in Sarkar

In this gangster drama, reminiscent of The Godfather, Abhishek shares the screen with his father, Amitabh Bachchan, along with Kay Kay Menon and Katrina Kaif, under the direction of Ram Gopal Varma. The film unfolds with the story of a man returning home from abroad, thrust unexpectedly into his father's murky world of crime and politics. Sarkar is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, Jiocinema, and Prime Video.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Abhishek received acclaim for his role in this Karan Johar film, portraying a sympathetic husband in a complex love story. The narrative weaves together two married individuals and explores the repercussions of their affair on their families. The star-studded cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Preity Zinta. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna can be enjoyed on Netflix and Prime Video.

Dhoom

Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra in Dhoom

While subsequent instalments gained more significant box office success, the initial Dhoom film remains a fan favourite, offering equal prominence to both protagonists and antagonists. This marked Abhishek Bachchan's first commercial success after a series of initial flops since his debut in Refugee. The suspenseful narrative revolves around a thrilling chase between a criminal and a police officer, aided by a Romeo mechanic. Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, Dhoom is available for streaming on Prime Video. Abhishek Bachchan Birthday: From Dancing Dad to SSS7, Upcoming Movies of The Big Bull Star.

Happy New Year

Abhishek Bachchan in Happy New Year

Despite initial expectations of a repetitive role, Abhishek's portrayal in Happy New Year surprises us with a double role and an exceptional sense of comedy. His presence stands out amidst accomplished actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, and Sonu Sood. The film follows a dance team representing India in a competition in Dubai, concealing a hidden agenda of a revenge heist. Happy New Year is now streaming on Netflix.

Guru

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan in Guru

Teaming up with real-life spouse Aishwarya Rai in this Mani Ratnam film, Abhishek delivers a career-best performance as an ambitious entrepreneur, drawing inspiration from the late Dhirubhai Ambani. The movie boasts a strong supporting cast, including Mithun Chakraborty, R Madhavan, Vidya Balan, and Sachin Khedekar. Guru is available for streaming on Netflix.

