Abhishek Bachchan, son of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, has carved his own niche in the Indian film industry. While comparisons to his illustrious father are inevitable, he has firmly established himself as a distinct and versatile performer. Taking on diverse roles with unwavering commitment, he has captivated audiences with his on-screen presence. His career boasts a commendable range of characters, showcasing his remarkable adaptability and willingness to experiment.

While box-office dominance may not have been his calling card, Abhishek's two decades in the industry are marked by performances that have resonated with audiences and garnered critical acclaim. On his birthday today, let's scroll through to explore some of his notable cinematic triumphs.

Guru

Junior Bachchan's role in the 2007 film Guru, directed by Mani Ratnam, is widely considered one of his finest performances. He portrays Gurukant Desai, a young man who leaves his village and shifts to Mumbai to become the biggest tycoon in Indian history. The film is loosely based on the life of Indian industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani.

Paa

While Amitabh Bachchan steals the spotlight as the childlike Auro in Paa, don't overlook Abhishek Bachchan's brilliance as Amol, Auro's father. R Balki weaves a story of a 12-year-old Auro, suffering from progeria, raised solely by his mother. Auro's curiosity about his absent father leads to a poignant encounter with Amol, played with nuanced depth by Abhishek despite limited screen time.

Bunty Aur Babli

Abhishek’s portrayal of Rakesh Trivedi, the charming conman who adopts the alias Bunty in the classic Bollywood film Bunty Aur Babli, is indeed one of his most memorable performances. This role allowed him to showcase his versatility and charisma, leaving a lasting impression.

Bob Biswas

In this gripping thriller Bob Biswas, Abhishek Bachchan takes on the captivating role of a hitman, venturing far from his usual on-screen persona. He embodies Bob Biswas, a middle-aged assassin jolted awake from a coma with his past - including his family – shrouded in amnesia.

Ghoomer

Abhishek Bachchan takes on a powerful and unconventional role in Ghoomer like never before. The movie weaves a story of resilience, following a young woman's dream of cricket stardom shattered by a life-altering setback.

That’s it, guys! Abhishek Bachchan's brilliance as an actor stems from his versatility, emotional depth, screen presence and more. His commitment to acting is beyond words. Here's wishing him a happy birthday from team LatestLY!

