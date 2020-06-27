Abhishek Bachchan currently has three major releases in his kitty along with his web debut. The actor was juggling between different shoots before coronavirus was declared as pandemic and lockdown restrictions were imposed in the country. And while he's content with his career graph, there was a time when he had no releases for four long years and the actor prefers tagging it as "hell". However, despite having fewer projects in his hand, Abhishek has stood by his 'no intimate' scenes policy and vows to never do them on the big or small screen. Abhishek Bachchan Reminisces Working with Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Says ‘I Want to Be Directed by Him’.

In his recent interaction with film critic Rajeev Masand, Jr Bachchan reveals his decision to avoid intimate scenes came in after daughter Aaradhya's birth. When the critic asked him if her birth has brought in any changes in his life, Abhishek said, "I know it has changed one thing. There are certain kinds of films and scenes I’m not comfortable doing anymore. I would not want to do anything in which my daughter would feel uncomfortable or something that she’d question me about, saying ‘hey what’s going on here?’"

Emphasising on why he has no qualms about it whatsoever, Abhishek said, "I’m thankful for it because as it is, I was very uncomfortable doing romantic scenes. So I’m not comfortable doing any intimate scenes, and I’d rather not.” The actor has said that he has made this a stipulation. “I say that to my directors before signing on, that if there’s a scene which has a lot of physical intimacy, that’s something I’m not willing to do, so you have a choice.” He said that 100% of the times, the directors did away with the scenes altogether. “If they say this is integral to my storytelling and they really can’t wrap their heads around doing it in a different aesthetic way, then I say ‘look, you have a choice, I’m very happy to bow out’.” Abhishek Bachchan Completes 20 Years In Bollywood, Recalls His Journey From Being A 'Sightly Awkward, Foreign Returned 22-Year-Old' (View Post).

When asked if he has lost out a project 'cos of his same policy, the actor said, “Yes, and that’s fine. No regrets, because I had a creative point of view, and the producer-director have a creative point of view, and they didn’t want to compromise on that and I completely respect that, and it’s perfectly fine.”

Speaking about B-town's doting daddies, Abhishek is certainly a step ahead and prefers keeping his daughter's happiness and comfort over anything else.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2020 09:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).