Abhishek Bachchan is busy these days promoting his next big release, The Big Bull that is releasing straight on Disney+ Hotstar on April 8. Produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull has Abhishek Bachchan revisit the Harshad Mehta scandal of the '90s, after Hansal Mehta did so with his popular series Scam 1992. Abhishek Bachchan, who got good reviews for his last film Ludo, has been giving interviews to talk about his new film, as well as his past work. Ludo Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh All Impress in Anurag Basu’s Terrific Hyperlink Cinema!

During such an interaction with popular website Film Companion, Abhishek Bachchan was sharing some interesting anecdotes of his fellow actors and the movies he had done in the past. One such story also gave us the reason behind his Twitter Profile picture. If you are following Abhishek Bachchan on the social networking site, you would be piqued to see that the picture he displays on his header is that from his stint in Raavan.

The 2010 film was directed by the great Mani Ratnam and has Abhishek Bachchan in a grey role, with Aishwarya Rai as the female lead, and Chiyaan Vikram playing Ash's husband. Unlike Abhishek's earlier collaborations with Mani - Yuva and Guru - Raavan was not received well either critically or commercially. OTT Releases of the Week: Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull on Disney+ Hotstar, Aadar Jain’s Hello Charlie on Amazon Prime Video, Octavia Spencer’s Thunder Force on Netflix and More.

So why has Abhishek still kept the remnant of a film that didn't work for him as his Twitter profile pic? Well, it looks the picture is there to remind him of the sad aspect that his role of Beera in Raavan could have been something else.

Abhishek Bachchan's Twitter Profile Header Pic (Photo Credit: Twitter)

While interacting with a fan, Abhishek Bachchan said that initially there was an idea in Raavan, that reflecting the 10 heads of the demon king, his Beera could also have 10 voices talking in his head and fighting with each other. There would be a warrior personality, a joker personality, a conscientious personality and so on, and the winner among all takes over Beera and then he interacts in that personality. Wait, What! Shah Rukh Khan Was the First Choice For Mani Ratnam's Raavan!

Which is also why his character keeps banging his head and shaking his hand near it to take out the voices from his head. Though, as Abhishek puts its, without the context of the above interpretation, his performance looks strangely OTT. The below scene from Raavan will give you that idea.

So what happened here? Why did the makers nix what could have been a very interesting idea, that would have made us look Beera in a whole new light? Coming to think of it, Abhishek Bachchan could have pulled off what James McAvoy did in Split six years later.

In the FC interview, Abhishek said that Mani was not too happy with the idea and deleted those scenes. The actor revealed that he told the director that doing so would rob his character of a much-needed context, but the filmmaker stuck to his guns.

Watch the interview below:

Would retaining Raavan's 10-head idea have worked in the favour of Abhishek Bachchan's film's fate at the box office? Who knows... but if Abhishek had pulled it off fine, then maybe he would have at least got good reviews.

