Adipurush, Om Raut's mega-budget adaptation of the Hindu mythology Ramayana, was scheduled to have its World Premiere on June 13 in Tribeca Film Festival, New York. Soon, the reports dropped in that the film will not make it to the original premiere date and was going to premiere on June 15 instead under the 'Escape From Tribeca' section. Now the latest development is that Adipurush has simply disappeared from the film festival's lineup with no explanation given. Adipurush: Hindi Version of Prabhas-Starrer Censored With U Certificate, Runtime Revealed.

This was first pointed out by FC columnist Gayle Sequeira in her tweet, where she claimed that the film didn't make it to its June 13 premiere slot. This is strange, since the fanclubs of Prabhas was sharing reports that the premiere shows were sold out one month in advance!

Check Out Gayle's Tweet Below:

Adipurush was meant to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival today (but has since disappeared from the lineup.) Wrote about what happens when big commercial films play at fests - what they get out of it, what the fests do and why indie filmmakers are upsethttps://t.co/s9TLAqp2XT — Gayle Sequeira (@ProjectSeestra) June 13, 2023

When we checked the Tribeca festival page, there is no mention of Adipurush in their film schedule either for June 13 or for June 15 or even for June 17 as some claimed it was rescheduled for. You can check the lineup yourself here.

We tried clicking on the link that the fest's Twitter handle shared on May 10...

Hear that sound? The fans are going wild for the new trailer of @OmRauts #Adipurush! Check out the world premiere of this blockbuster starring superstar @Prabhas only at #Tribeca2023. Tickets: https://t.co/AQL7pjkZkD https://t.co/QD5h5tx5K0 — Tribeca (@Tribeca) May 10, 2023

And this is what we got...

Adipurush Booking Page Broken (Photo Credits: Tribeca Film Page)

Even when we searched for Adipurush on the website, it doesn't pull up any results.

Adipurush Missing on Film Fest website (Photo Credits: Tribeca Film Page)

Adipurush was supposed to feature in their 'Escape From Tribeca section as per the the tweet from Twitter handle of Tribeca Film Festival on April 28.

“Movies that will make you scream” 😱 Escape from Tribeca, a psychotronic sidebar of genre movies such as Om Raut's Adipurush, starring Prahbas & Kriti Sanon, Suitable Flesh, and a 50th anniversary of Enter the Dragon. Get tickets 5/2 at https://t.co/Bm5M6qTrG2 pic.twitter.com/naZFtndFGx — Tribeca (@Tribeca) April 28, 2023

However, when we went to this particular section, there is again no mention of Adipurush in the lineup that features films like Enter the Dragon, Final Cut, Re-Animator, Destroy All Monsters et al. Click here from the lineup. And there is no intimation from the organisers or the makers on this yet. Adipurush: ‘Third Class VFX’! Action Trailer of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan’s Film Gets Slammed for Quality of Its Special Effects.

Wonder what now to make of these tweets that claimed the shows were fast filling.

BREAKING: All tickets for #Adipurush shows at the Tribeca Film Festival are SOLD OUT. 🔥🔥🔥 | #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/vUXiircqRK — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) May 18, 2023

All tickets for the #Adipurush shows at the Tribeca Film Festival are SOLD OUT, a month before the event. 🥁💥 The hype for Adipurush is on another level, surpassing all 109 films at the festival. 🥵🔥 RebelStar #Prabhas unrivalled stardom 😎🔥 pic.twitter.com/AEKQvhmN5R — BoxOffice Ka Baap (@BoxOfficeKaBaap) May 19, 2023

Watch the Trailer of Adipurush:

That said, while Adipurush may not be premiering at the film festival, the American premiere of the film is still happening on June 15 as scheduled. The film is releasing in India on June 16.

