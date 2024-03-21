India TV: " Ae Watan Mere Watan as the film offers nothing new to its audience. The film is based on one of many unsung heroes of our freedom struggle, Usha Mehta. But having such a big responsibility, the makers have presented a slow and non-interesting film. However, a good takeaway from Ae Watan Mere Watan is undoubtedly Emraan Hashmi and Sparsh Srivastav."

News18: "The film excels in its screenplay and crisp editing, keeping the audience engaged throughout. The narrative unfolds like a thrilling chase, from the clandestine setup of the radio to evading British detection. The cinematography and production design capture the essence of old India. With its fast-paced plot and compelling performances, Ae Watan Mere Watan is a good watch if you want to experience the bravery and sacrifices of those who fought for India’s independence."Ae Watan Mere Watan OTT Release: Here’s When and Where To Watch Sara Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi’s Upcoming Historical Biographical Drama!

Watch Ae Watan Mere Watan Trailer:

Hindustan Times: "Ae Watan Mere Watan might have some complicated tropes, which are tough to grasp if you aren’t paying proper attention, but you have to give it to the team for at least trying to simplify it. For instance, when Bombay Police is tracing Congress Radio and its location, the use of Triangulation technology is so well explained in-depth. All I wish for is that similar attention would've been given to Sara’s dialogue delivery techniques, so it would have been a more bearable watch of over two hours."

Koimoi: "When Sara Ali Khan, for the first time, introduces Congress Radio, ‘Hindustan Mein Kahin Se, Kahin Se Hindustan Mein,’ you absolutely want to root for her. Only if this story could have turned into an iconic tale to be treasured; sadly, it does not match the frequency of such classics!"

So, after reading the above reviews, will you see Ae Watan Mere Watan at a theatre near you? Let us know your views in the comment section below!