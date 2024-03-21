Ae Watan Mere Watan, starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead role, arrived on Prime Video today (March 21). Helmed by Kannan Iyer, the movie takes us back in time. It highlights India's struggle for freedom in 1942, wherein a brave young girl starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British raj during the Quit India movement. Now, as per early reviews, there is a mixed response from the critics. While some have praised Sara's performance, others have slammed the story for lacking depth. Check out Ae Watan Mere Watan's review roundup below. Ae Watan Mere Watan Movie Review: Sara Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi's Film is a Synthetic Biopic That's Also a Sneaky Wake-Up Call (LatestLY Exclusive).
India TV: " Ae Watan Mere Watan as the film offers nothing new to its audience. The film is based on one of many unsung heroes of our freedom struggle, Usha Mehta. But having such a big responsibility, the makers have presented a slow and non-interesting film. However, a good takeaway from Ae Watan Mere Watan is undoubtedly Emraan Hashmi and Sparsh Srivastav."
News18: "The film excels in its screenplay and crisp editing, keeping the audience engaged throughout. The narrative unfolds like a thrilling chase, from the clandestine setup of the radio to evading British detection. The cinematography and production design capture the essence of old India. With its fast-paced plot and compelling performances, Ae Watan Mere Watan is a good watch if you want to experience the bravery and sacrifices of those who fought for India’s independence."Ae Watan Mere Watan OTT Release: Here’s When and Where To Watch Sara Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi’s Upcoming Historical Biographical Drama!
Watch Ae Watan Mere Watan Trailer:
Hindustan Times: "Ae Watan Mere Watan might have some complicated tropes, which are tough to grasp if you aren’t paying proper attention, but you have to give it to the team for at least trying to simplify it. For instance, when Bombay Police is tracing Congress Radio and its location, the use of Triangulation technology is so well explained in-depth. All I wish for is that similar attention would've been given to Sara’s dialogue delivery techniques, so it would have been a more bearable watch of over two hours."
Koimoi: "When Sara Ali Khan, for the first time, introduces Congress Radio, ‘Hindustan Mein Kahin Se, Kahin Se Hindustan Mein,’ you absolutely want to root for her. Only if this story could have turned into an iconic tale to be treasured; sadly, it does not match the frequency of such classics!"
