Ahaan Panday Relives Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic ‘Challa’ Moment While Shooting Ali Abbas Zafar’s Upcoming Action-Romance Film in London (Watch Video)

Actor Ahaan Panday has commenced the international shooting schedule for director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming untitled film. Leaked videos from the sets in London and Birmingham have surfaced online, sparking significant attention on social media as viewers note the debutant's striking resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan's performance style. The highly anticipated project is being mounted as a large-scale romantic action entertainer, featuring an on-screen pairing with co-star Sharvari. Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda’s Upcoming Romantic Film With Mohit Suri Titled ‘Satranga’? Here’s What We Know.

Ahaan Panday Recreates SRK’s ‘Challa’ Moment

A series of behind-the-scenes clips from the UK schedule have quickly gone viral, showing Panday channelling the carefree energy of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In the footage, the actor is seen dancing and singing along to the track "Challa" from Yash Chopra’s 2012 romantic drama Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

One clip features Panday in an all-black outfit performing alongside a group of background dancers, while another captures him wearing a red hoodie at a busy city-centre location. It remains unclear if the track is being used purely as a temporary guide for filming or if a recreated version of the song will officially appear in the final movie.

Ahaan Panday Recreates SRK’s ‘Challa’ Scene on Sets of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Upcoming Film

WHAT DO YOU MEAN BY HE IS VIBING TO CHALLA DI RAB DA FIREY FROM JAB TAK HAI JAAN????? pic.twitter.com/jaNqjkP5OW — M (@manmohona) May 31, 2026

Ahaan Panday Shoots Romantic Song Sequence with Sharvari Wagh

The viral footage reveals that the production team is actively shooting a major romantic song sequence. Panday and his co-star Sharvari were seen filming across prominent outdoor locations in both Birmingham and London, showcasing their on-screen chemistry.

Industry sources indicate that the untitled project aims to balance an emotional love story with high-stakes action. Director Ali Abbas Zafar, widely known for directing massive box-office hits like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, is expected to scale the romantic action drama to a significant cinematic level.

Ahaan Panday-Ali Abbas Zafar's High-Octane Action Romance

This international schedule marks another major step for Panday following his recent acting debut in Saiyaara. Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), his debut project was a musical romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri, where he starred opposite Aneet Padda. ‘Saiyaara’ Star Ahaan Panday To Play Gangster in Ali Abbas Zafar-YRF’s Upcoming Action-Romance Film? Here’s What We Know.

With principal photography now moving through its overseas phase in the United Kingdom, fans are closely monitoring social media for further glimpses into the upcoming Ali Abbas Zafar entertainer.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).