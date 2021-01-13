It has been 14 years since the Mani Ratnam directorial Guru, featuring reel and real life couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, had been released. The film based on the life of industry tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani was a blockbuster. As the film clocks 14 years, Aishwarya has shared a special red carpet moment from the film’s premiere in New York. While sharing it, she captioned it as, “On this day...14 years...GURU FOREVER...” Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives: Arjun Kapoor Reveals How Maheep And Sanjay Kapoor Spied On Abhishek And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Wedding.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked classy and regal in a saree, whereas Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper in an all-black suit. The couple can be seen addressing the press and the crowd gathered cheering seeing team Guru. The film Guru had also starred R Madhavan, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty in key roles.

Abhishek Bachchan also shared a post that read, “A landmark year for me both personally and professionally! Guru brought me back together with Mani for the 2nd time, @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb for the 4th and #Mithunda, @balanvidya and @actormaddy for the first time. Guru, was one of the most creatively satisfying films in my career. A film we all worked so hard on and enjoyed making immensely. Great music by @arrahman (Tere Bina remains my favourite ). The huge talent and dedication of the entire cast made my job so easy. And my “phiphty percent partner” was truly the wind beneath Gurukant Desai’s wings!”

Guru had hit the big screens just a few months before Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had tied the knot. The duo got married in April 2007.

