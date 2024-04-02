Ajay Devgn turns a year older today as he celebrates his 55th birthday on April 2, 2024. The Bollywood star has had an incredible run at the box office in the past few years, and almost every release has been going well. Making his debut with the film Phool Aur Kaante in 1991, Ajay Devgn went on to star in several hit movies like Dilwale, Diljale, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Singham, Drishyam, Bol Bachchan and RRR to name a few. The actor's recent release, Shaitaan, co-starring R Madhavan and Jyothika, has been receiving much praise from both audiences and critics. Shaitaan Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Supernatural Thriller Surpasses Rs 200 Crore Mark Globally.

Ajay Devgn has an exciting lineup of movies set for release. Known for his versatile acting skills, the actor is expected to deliver memorable performances in his upcoming projects. Celebrating his special day, here's taking a look at his upcoming movies.

Maidaan

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film is a biographical sports drama directed by Ravindernath Sharma. The film follows the life and journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, a renowned football coach who completely transformed the game from 1952 to 1962. Devgn plays the character of Syed Abdul Rahim in the film. Maidaan also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Nitanshi Goel among others.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Neeraj Pandey directs Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The film also stars Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Saee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha releases in the theatres on April 26, 2024.

Singham Again

The third installment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe film is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film's cast includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Ajay Devgn reprises his iconic role as Bajirao Singham as he fights new enemies with his star-studded backup. Singham Again hits the big screens on Independence Day 2024.

Raid 2

The sequel to the 2018 hit film starring Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor was announced a few months back. Ajay Devgn took the picture to his Instagram handle to share with Ravi Teja, who joined the Raid 2 team for the mahurat shot. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as officer Amay Patnaik in the film. Raid 2 will be released in the theatres on November 15, 2024. April Fools’ Day 2024: Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Other Bollywood Pranksters Who Deserve a Mention!.

Ajay Devgn is gearing up to make 2024 his blockbuster year, and as fans, we are absolutely thrilled. As the talented Bollywood star celebrates his 55th birthday, here's wishing him a fantastic day and hoping he keeps mesmerising us with his performances.

