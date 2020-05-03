Ajay Devgn Reacts To Video Of Autistic Fan From Qatar Who Responds Positively To His Songs

Ajay Devgn (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ajay Devgn's fans adore him to bits. The actor also knows the worth of his fans, which makes him the superstar that he is. In the latest, the mother of an autistic kid tweeted to Kaol for a small favour - a reply from Ajay Devgn. Kajol held an AMA session on Twitter under the hashtag - #AskKajol. The aforementioned fan tweeted, "#AskKajol I am NAZIA MAJID from Doha qatar. My child is autistic and dosent respond to anything much but is very fond of ajay devgn sirs songs as I am his biggest fan and play his songs all the time. It's my heartfelt request that @ajaydevgn sir wishes amna today (sic),"

Ajay, being the super cool dude, that he is, replied to the fan. "Sending across my best wishes to you and your daughter," he wrote. The video that Nazia shared was full of hope and life and will move you, too. Thahar Ja Video: Ajay Devgn's Song Dedicated to Essential Service Providers During COVID-19 Is Heartwarming.

In the past, Ajay's fans have appealed him to stop endorsing tobacco products, have asked his wife to leave him, and have gotten a haircut with the actor's face. Wow, fans ho to aise.

Check Out Ajay Devgn's Tweet Here:

Sending across my best wishes to you and your daughter 🙏🏻@naziamajid1 https://t.co/LoOAOAKxdG — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 3, 2020

Ajay was last seen in the film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, with his wife, Kajol. He played the titular role in the film, which was a huge success. The actor will be next seen in the film titled, Bhuj: The Pride of India. He will also be seen in the sports film, Maidaan. Plus, he also has a cameo in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The actor is also producing Chhalaang and Tribhanga. Not to forget, that Golmaal 5 has also been announced.