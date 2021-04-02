As Bollywood star Ajay Devgn ringed in his 52nd birthday on Friday, actors including Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt, and others extended heartfelt wishes on social media to make the day even more special. By sharing a picture of having lunch together, the 'Ram Lakhan' star took to Twitter and sent good wishes on Ajay's birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, @ajaydevgn!! Wishing you a great year filled with health, success & happiness! Looking forward to watching #TheBigBull!!" RRR: SS Rajamouli Unveils the First Look Motion Poster of Ajay Devgn’s Character on the Superstar’s Birthday (Watch Video).

The 'Ek Villain' star took to Instagram and shared a portrait of the birthday boy to extend birthday greetings to his 'good friend'. "My dearest dearest AJ -you are not only a good actor but a great friend too. I wish you a fantastic birthday - time to reunite soon - and do loads of Dhamaal...... love you @ajaydevgn #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn," tweeted Riteish. Ajay's 'Lajja' and 'Total Dhamaal' co-star Madhuri shared a picture with the birthday boy and sent warm greetings on the special occasion on Twitter. Ajay Devgn Birthday Special: From Drishyam To Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam – 10 Highest Rated Films Of The Superstar On IMDB And Where To Watch Them Online.

"Wish you a Happy birthday @ajaydevgn. From #Lajja to #TotalDhamaal it's always a wonderful experience working with you," she tweeted. Sanjay Dutt shared a photo with Ajay as they posed for a photoshoot and extended birthday greetings on Twitter. He wrote, "Happy Birthday brother @ajaydevgn! Wishing you a year ahead filled with love & happiness. Love you!"

Bollywood Stars Extend Birthday Greetings to Ajay Devgn

Happy Birthday brother @ajaydevgn! Wishing you a year ahead filled with love & happiness. Love you! pic.twitter.com/AgG3lgwdbw — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 2, 2021

Anil Kapoor

Happy Birthday, @ajaydevgn!! Wishing you a great year filled with health, success & happiness! Looking forward to watching #TheBigBull!! pic.twitter.com/NcayJtld50 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 2, 2021

Riteish Deshmukh

My dearest dearest AJ -you are not only a good actor but a great friend too. I wish you a fantastic birthday 🥳- time to reunite soon - and do loads of Dhamaal...... love you @ajaydevgn #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/rVAz4OHd74 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 2, 2021

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Wish you a Happy birthday @ajaydevgn. From #Lajja to #TotalDhamaal it's always a wonderful experience working with you 🤗 pic.twitter.com/4GtMpPHTqt — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 2, 2021

Sanjay Dutt

Sidharth Malhotra

Happy Birthday @ajaydevgn sir! Wishing all the love, luck & good health😁 pic.twitter.com/3soAsxrnsz — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) April 2, 2021

Suniel Shetty

A toast to old friendships with forever fresh memories. Many many happy returns of the day AJ!! @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/F3ql95Rftp — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 2, 2021

Ajay who has delivered multiple blockbuster films is part of several franchises and has carved out a niche for himself through his diverse projects. He can undoubtedly be termed as one of the most influential actors of Bollywood and has appeared in over a hundred Hindi films. In 2016, the actor was conferred with Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, for his contribution to the world of Hindi cinema.