Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who has been in the news for her film Chhorii 2, is all set to headline another solo lead project titled Akelli. The actress also shared a sneak-peek into the shooting of Akelli on her social media. Nushrratt Bharuccha Sizzles In Her Throwback Bikini Pictures And We're Sold!.

In the picture shared on her social media, the actress' reflection can be seen in the camera lens. A clapper board is also seen in the frame just beneath the lens hood. She wrote on the picture, "lights, camera". Meanwhile on the work front, she will be next seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the upcoming film Selfiee. Chhori: Nushrat Bharucha Lands Lead Role In Hindi Remake Of Marathi Horror Film Lapachhapi.

The film is the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film Driving Licence which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Malayalam star is also the co-producer on Selfiee. In addition, Nushrratt is also shooting for Chhorii 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2023 07:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).