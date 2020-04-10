Akshay Kumar Contributes Additional Rs 3 Crore to BMC to Aid Medical Supplies For Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic (View Tweet)

Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Akshay Kumar is one Bollywood actor who is going all out in support of the government officials in the country's fight against the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic. Not only is Akshay actively supporting the social media campaigns that aim to spread awareness about the disease and how to curb its spread, but Akshay is also offering monetary aid to the nation. The actor was in the news last month for stepping up and contributing Rs 25 Crores from his savings to Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund. Akshay Kumar Pledges to Donate Rs 25 Crore to PM Narendra Modi's PM-Cares Fund for COVID-19 Relief.

And now, the actor has pledged an additional Rs 3 Crores to the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) to help aid in the production of medical kits that are essential in battling the disease. Akshay has donated the money for the making of PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment), masks, COVID-19 rapid testing kits and masks among other necessary medical equipment. #DilSeThankYou! Akshay Kumar Thanks All the Doctors, Cops, Vendors and Government Officials for Helping Fight the COVID-19 Crisis.

Check Out Taran Adarsh' Tweet Below:

Akshay himself or his representatives are yet to comment or confirm this development though. Apart from standing by the on-going social media campaigns, Akshay started his own '#DilSeThankYou' campaign where he held a placard reading the words and offered his gratitude to public servants like the Mumbai Police, the BMC workers, doctors, nurses and NGOs who are out there providing their services to the needy and helping in testing times that the Coronavirus pandemic is having us face. Kudos to Akshay!!