Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on October 3, 2020, took to his social media and talked his heart out. In the almost 4 minute clip, the Khiladi Kumar expressed how the industry has been functioning over the years. He mentioned how the showbiz has always taken care of its people and have depicted stories which are in sync to the real word like corruption, poverty etc. Later on, he added how after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many controversies have stirred up. He also admitted how the sudden demise of SSR has led Bollywood to know its flaws. Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: Workout And Diet That Keep Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Super Fit (Watch Videos).

However, the most important thing about the clip is when Akshay agrees that the problem of narcotics and drug does exist in Bollywood. But he warns not to paint one and all with the same brush. He adds that drug is a legal matter and he believes justice will be served. At the end of the clip, Akki also urges media to report this crucial news with a little bit of sensitivity. Fau-G: Twitterati Accuses Akshay Kumar’s PUBG Alternative Gaming App of Plagiarising Poster (View Pic).

Check Out The Video:

Bahot dino se mann mein kuch baat thi lekin samajh nahi aa raha tha kya kahoon, kisse kahoon. Aaj socha aap logon se share kar loon, so here goes... #DirectDilSe 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nelm9UFLof — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 3, 2020

"Every industry has this problem, but it is not true that every person is involved in the problem. I am sure that the authorities (NCB, CBI) will take the right action in the matter," the actor can be seen saying in the video. Kumar also expressed how powerful media is and so even a piece of single negative news can change the plot. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).