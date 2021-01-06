The cast and crew of Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bachchan Pandey' kickstarted the shoot of the action flick in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Wednesday. Nadiadwala's sons Subhan and Sufiyan gave the clap for the first shot. "Muhurat shot done. Congrats to you all. Good luck team BachchanPandey @Skhannadiadwala @SufyanNadiadwa4," Warda Nadiadwala tweeted. Akshay Kumar To Start Shooting For Bachchan Pandey From January 6, 2021?

The team had reached Jaisalmer on Saturday for the shoot of the flick which will be headlined by Akshay Kumar. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will reportedly be shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot. Akshay's eponymous character in the film 'Bachchan Pandey' is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti Sanon essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director. Bachchan Pandey: Arshad Warsi Excited To Share Screen Space With Akshay Kumar For The First Time!

Bachchan Pandey Goes on Floor in Jaisalmer

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sons Holding the Film's Clapboard

The action-comedy also marks Nadiadwala's tenth collaboration with Akshay.