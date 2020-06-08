Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl To Re-Release In UAE! (Read Details)

Good Newwz, Dream Girl (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Owing to the ongoing crisis, several countries across the globe, shut down the cinema halls in order to avoid mass gathering. This was done in order to curb the further spread of COVID-19. After issuing lockdown for months, several countries have lifted the lockdown or issued relaxations. After the standstill, the theatres in UAE have finally reopened. The cinema halls in UAE reopened from May 27 and the exhibitors have started to re-release films. Iron Man 3 and The Avengers to Be Re-Released in Hong Kong Cinemas After COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions Get Lifted.

One of the popular films that was re-released in UAE theatres was Tiger Shroff – Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3. After seeing the positive response, as per a report on Mid-Day, several filmmakers are considering to re-release their films and among them are Good Newwz and Dream Girl. Both these Bollywood films were a huge hit when it was released and now it is said that these films will hit the big screens again on June 11. Tiger Shroff Hopes Baaghi 3 Will Re-Release After The Lockdown Is Over But That Might Not Happen - Here's Why.

About the re-release of films in theatres, Vibha Chopra, global syndication and international film distribution head, Zee Entertainment stated, “The world has been going through a tough time. The re-release of Good Newwz and Dream Girl is an opportunity for the audiences to take a break from the chaotic scenario and experience the joy of watching films on the big screen, keeping health and safety at the forefront,” reports Mid-Day. Regarding the re-release of Good Newwz, lead actor Akshay Kumar told the tabloid, “Dubai has always given so much love to my films. The re-release of Good Newwz is special, especially during such times. I hope it manages to entertain the audience once again.” Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.