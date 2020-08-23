There has been a huge impact on the entertainment industry ever since the coronavirus outbreak has happened. There are several films that has been pushed back since the cinema halls are closed, due to which, many makers decided to release their films on OTT platforms. The buzz was rife that the makers of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83 will release the films on digital platform if there is delay in the opening of theatres. But now Reliance Entertainment has released an official statement that said that they will not skip theatrical release of the two upcoming films. Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi And Ranveer Singh's '83 To Release On OTT?

The statement issued read, “We are very confident that the ongoing theatrical exhibition situation will improve much in time for the release of our awaited films, Sooryavanshi and 83, this Diwali and Christmas, respectively. Looking forward to celebrating the blockbusters in Cinemas with our audiences, everywhere. #Sooryavanshi #ThisIs83”. This statement makes things pretty much clear that the makers of Sooryavanshi and 83 are not planning for a direct OTT release. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to Release on Diwali and Ranveer Singh’s 83 to Hit the Theatres on Christmas This Year?

Theatrical Release Of Sooryavanshi And 83

Looking forward to celebrating the blockbusters in Cinemas with our audiences, everywhere. #Sooryavanshi #ThisIs83 — Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) August 23, 2020

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, features Katrina Kaif opposite Akshay Kumar. It is the fourth installment of Shetty’s Police Universe in which Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will reprise their roles from Singham and Simmba, respectively. 83, a Kabir Khan directorial, is based upon India’s win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Sooryavanshi is set to be released during the time of Diwali and 83 is set to hit the theatres during the time of Christmas this year!

