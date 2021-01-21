Bollywood actress set temperatures soaring on Thursday with her dance moves on the title track of Kalank. Twinkle toes Alaya posted a video of her dancing on Instagram. Alongside the clip, she wrote: "Decided to make a dance reel on one of my favourite songs!?? Alaya F Is All About Shine Like Gold, Sparkle Like Glitter Mood!

hope you guys enjoy this so all the bruises on my leg today are worth it. Choreographed by (and dancing with me): @utkarshc21 #kalank." Alaya F Reveals the Golden Life Lesson From Mom Pooja Bedi: If You Get Married Before You’re 30 You’re Doing the Stupidest Thing

Check Out Alaya F’s Dance Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with "Jawaani Jaaneman" earlier this year. She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

