Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol’s ‘Alpha’ Teaser Scene COPIED From French Classic ‘La Femme Nikita’? Fans Spot Striking Similarities

Yash Raj Films (YRF) dropped the much-awaited teaser for its upcoming spy thriller, Alpha, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, featuring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol. While the glimpse into the female-led actioner has generated considerable buzz, it has also immediately fueled a heated debate across social media platforms regarding alleged plagiarism, with many drawing stark comparisons to the French cinematic classic La Femme Nikita. ‘Alpha’ Teaser: Alia Bhatt Unleashes Her Fierce Assassin Avatar Under Dad Bobby Deol’s Mentorship; Fans Call It ‘Best Spy Universe Glimpse’ (Watch Video).

‘Alpha’ Teaser Scene Copied from ‘La Femme Nikita’; Netizens React

The core of the controversy centres on a specific scene within the Alpha teaser. It shows Bobby Deol's character presenting Alia Bhatt's character, whom he has trained from a young age as a spy, with her first assassination mission at a restaurant on her 18th birthday. This dramatic revelation, initially appearing as a birthday celebration, transforms into a grim task as she proceeds to complete the kill.

‘Alpha’ and ‘La Femme Nikita’ Scene Comparison

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Fans and cinephiles were quick to draw parallels to a strikingly similar sequence in Luc Besson's 1990 French action-thriller, La Femme Nikita. In the original film, Tcheky Karyo's character, Bob, takes Anne Parillaud's Nikita, a trained assassin, to an upscale restaurant before unexpectedly handing her a gun and instructing her to eliminate targets on the spot.

Netizens Spot Similarities Between ‘Alpha’ Teaser Scene and a Scene From ‘La Femme Nikita’

The opening scene is copied 90% from the scene in Luc Besson's action classic LA FEMME...😱 The Plot is also similar... #Alpha 😭 https://t.co/K2AegbG5da pic.twitter.com/TK3118Vgmx — KRANKUL (@FilmoriaHub) June 10, 2026

Same Same But Different

Alpha is fully copied of french movie La Femme Nikita https://t.co/oO2PHBkHbW pic.twitter.com/lpDRrPlsJ4 — nysa (@chalkalaana) June 10, 2026

Social media platforms are now flooded with side-by-side comparisons, with users accusing Alpha's makers of borrowing heavily from the acclaimed European film. One user reportedly wrote, "The opening scene is loosely copied from Luc Besson's action classic La Femme Nikita," while another commented, "The opening scene is copied 90% from La Femme Nikita. Even the plot looks similar." Beyond La Femme Nikita, some eagle-eyed netizens also noted a wolf-sheep analogy in the teaser that reminded them of the Hollywood classic American Sniper.

This isn't the first time a YRF Spy Universe film has faced such accusations. Earlier teasers and posters for Pathaan and Tiger 3 also saw fans pointing out resemblances to various international action flicks.

More About ‘Alpha’

Alpha is touted as a pivotal addition to the ambitious YRF Spy Universe, which already boasts blockbusters like War, Pathaan, Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger 3. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, known for 'The Railway Men', and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. While the teaser primarily focuses on Alia Bhatt's fierce transformation into an action hero, the film also features Sharvari and Bobby Deol in significant roles. ‘Alpha’ Duo Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh Cheer for India Women’s Cricket Team Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 in Exciting Promo (Watch Video).

The debate now rages whether these similarities are a deliberate homage, a mere coincidence, or a case of outright plagiarism. The film's eventual release will reveal if Alpha manages to carve its own identity despite the ongoing controversy.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).