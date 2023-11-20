Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartwarming appreciation message for the Indian team, after they lost the World Cup final match against Australia, and showered their love and respect for the 'men in blue'. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone React to Team India’s Loss Against Australia in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia shared a picture of team India and wrote: “Our hearts are forever WON! Well played team India. We hold our heads up high.” Kareena too shared a photo of Indian team on Instagram Stories and said: “Only LOVE and RESPECT Team INDIA tuff battle but well played @indiancricketteam.” Shah Rukh Khan Pens Winsome Note Lauding Rohit Sharma's Team Post India's Loss Against Australia in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final!

Alia Bhatt

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

The team India was defeated by Australia at the World Cup 2023 match held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. India batted first and were bowled out for 240.

Meanwhile, on the work front Alia has Jigra in her kitty. Kareena next has The Buckingham Murders and The Crew in the pipeline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2023 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).