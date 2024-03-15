Alia Bhatt is a versatile actress, an exceptional singer and a true fashionista. However, when it comes to fashion, Alia prefers to keep it minimal yet chic. It is widely known that Alia Bhatt prefers minimal makeup. The National Award-winning actress often showcases her natural skin with a subtle no-makeup makeup look. Celebrating her 31st birthday today, Alia has never shied away from flaunting her natural beauty on social media and encouraging young girls to embrace their natural side. If you have been scrolling through Alia’s Instagram feed, you would come across numerous posts where she has displayed her fresh-faced beauty. Alia Bhatt Shows Off No-Makeup Look and Flaunts Her Million-Dollar Smile in This New Selfie (View Pic).

Alia Bhatt’s no-makeup looks are stunning. She embraces her natural features and frequently shares photos on social media showcasing her fresh-faced beauty. The commitment to a natural look extends beyond her social media presence; it’s also evident in her public appearances. However, if she needs to touch up for any social event, Alia enhances her features without overpowering them, opting for dewy skin, light foundation, minimal eye makeup and subtle lip colour. Her hairstyling typically involves loose waves or sleek ponytails. On her birthday today, let’s revisit some of her Instagram posts where she won hearts with her natural look. Alia Bhatt Shines Bright as She Flaunts Her No-Makeup Look in This Vacation Picture!

Natural Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Those Lovely Features

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Sun-kissed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Stunner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Beautiful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt champions natural beauty in an industry known for glamour. Wishing the lovely actress a year filled with joy and love. Happy Birthday, Alia!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2024 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).