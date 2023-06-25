Alia Bhatt, the talented Bollywood actress, has offered fans an exclusive glimpse into her recent trip to Brazil, where she attended Netflix's Tudum event. Sharing a captivating video on Instagram, Alia treated her followers to behind-the-scenes moments with her co-stars from the upcoming film Heart of Stone, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Heart of Stone: New Stills From Alia Bhatt- Gal Gadot Film Unveiled Including BTS Photo of Brahmastra Actress! (View Pics).

The video commenced with Alia getting ready for the event, playfully exclaiming, "I feel like I'm on a cloud. Or maybe I am a cloud." The footage then transitioned to snippets from their flight and Alia confidently posing in a stylish pink outfit. Upon arriving at the event, she warmly hugged Gal Gadot and Jamie, engaging in a delightful conversation captured on camera.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The video further showcased Alia in a sleek black ensemble, capturing her playful side as she took photos, made funny faces, and expressed her excitement for the next round. She confidently declared, "Ready for round two," while blowing kisses to the camera. Alia also shared moments from her speech at the event, where she made hand hearts and signed autographs for adoring fans. The highlight of the video was the infectious laughter and camaraderie between Alia, Gal, and Jamie as they sat together for an interview, creating an atmosphere of pure joy and friendship. Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt’s Spy Action Thriller to Premiere on Netflix on August 11.

Alia Bhatt's BTS video from Brazil provided an enchanting look into her experiences at the Tudum event, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her upcoming film and cherishing the delightful interactions she shared with her co-stars.