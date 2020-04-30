Alia Bhatt Shares Throwback Pics of Rishi Kapoor With Neetu and Ranbir, Pens Down An Emotional Note Expressing Her Grief (View Posts)

Alia Bhatt (Right) Rishi Kapoor with Neetu and Ranbir (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020 at 8:45 am. The actor was 67 years old at the time of his death and had been battling Leukaemia for two years now. He was admitted to the Sir H.N Reliance Foundation Hospital in South Bombay. Rishi's family also released a statement where they told fans of the actor that he lived a happy and satisfying life. His last rites took place late afternoon at the Chandanwadi Electrical Crematorium in Mumbai. A Blank State of Mind: Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif Are Speechless As They Mourn Rishi Kapoor’s Loss (View Posts).

While given the lockdown, not many showed up to bid Rishi good-bye, Ranbir's girlfriend was the first to show up after the news of Rishi's passing broke out, followed by Armaan Jain and wife Anissa, Aadar Jain, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Ayan Mukherji and Randhir Kapoor were amongst the others who paid their respects to Rishi at the crematorium. Rishi Kapoor Funeral: Neetu Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Leave For Chandanwadi Crematorium to Complete Last Rites (View Pics).

And now, Alia Bhatt, who had shared a message on her Instagram, on behalf of the Kapoor family, took to her social media with posts dedicated to her favourite Rishi Uncle. Check Out Her Posts Below. A Knockout Tribute to Rishi Kapoor: WWE Star John Cena Bows Down to the Departed Artiste (View Post).

Alia stood by the Kapoors' side throughout and was even photographed video-calling Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who was given permission to fly down from Delhi to Mumbai but could not reach on time for Rishi's last rites. Rishiji will always be in our prayers. Rest in peace Rishi Kapoor!!