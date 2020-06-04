Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Shooting to Resume by mid-June?

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Gangubai Kathiawadi is the upcoming movie directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, the shooting of this gangster drama had gone on floors in December 2019. But the shooting of the film had to be suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Then there were reports doing rounds citing that the film’s director had plans to demolish the brothel-based set that is constructed in Mumbai’s Film City as it is being unused and but later decided against it. Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt’s Film Set to Get Demolished Due to Lockdown?

It was recently announced that the makers can resume to shooting (post receiving approvals) of films by adhering to the guidelines issued. A source has revealed to Pinkvilla that the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi are planning to resume the shooting in this month itself. The source was quoted as saying, “Apparently, earlier the filmmaker was definitely looking to demolish the sets, but later on, they decided against it. The set is very much standing tall and would need a little repair work before the cast resumes shoot. Makers are in the process of acquiring required permission to resume shooting. Most probably, if everything goes right, makers are hopeful to resume shoot by the third week of June.” Seema Pahwa to Star in Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi!

The makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi are yet to make an official announcement regarding resuming the shoot. Producers under the banners of Bhansali Productions and Pen India Limited, the film was slated to release in theatres on September 11. But seeing the current situation, fans wonder if the makers would be able to release the film as per the set release date.