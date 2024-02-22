All India Rank, the directorial debut of writer Varun Grover, had its trailer unveiled today by Vicky Kaushal. The film features Bodhisattva Sharma, Samta Sudiksha, Shashi Bhushan, Geeta Agrawal, Sheeba Chaddha, Neeraj Ayush Pandey, and Saadat Khan in pivotal roles. Sriram Raghavan presents the film. All India Rank Movie Review: Varun Grover's Directorial Debut is Charming But Too Predictable and Rushed to be Impactful (LatestLY Exclusive).

The trailer for All India Rank narrates the tale of Vivek, a young boy coerced by his parents to secure a place in an IIT. It depicts the emotional turmoil of leaving home, embarking on a new chapter in life, and grappling with the fierce competition among teenagers striving for IIT admission. Alongside the aspiration for IIT acceptance, the burden of achieving a high All India Rank exacerbates the teenager's stress, intensified by constant parental expectations. Vivek's journey sheds light on the challenges faced by young students in their quest for academic success amid societal pressures and personal dreams.

Cast: Bodhisattva Sharma, Shashi Bhushan, Samta Sudiksha, Geeta Agarwal, and Sheeba Chaddha.

Plot: Varun Grover's directorial debut, All India Rank, delves into the narrative of Raj, a young man hailing from a quaint Indian town. Raj harbours grand dreams of triumph and seeks to elevate his family's honour by clinching a top spot in a revered national examination. All India Rank: Varun Grover Calls His Debut Directorial a 'Semi-Autobiography'.

Watch All India Rank Trailer:

Streaming Date: The Film will hit theatres on February 23.

Reviews: The review of this film is out.

