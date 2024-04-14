Gunshots were heard near actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra during the early hours of Sunday, with two unidentified individuals firing four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments. Joint Commissioner of Police Satyanarayan Chaudhary confirmed the incident, stating that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators, while forensic teams gather evidence at the scene. Although Khan is unharmed, the incident underscores ongoing concerns for his safety, given recent threats. Notably, CCTV footage captured the assailants fleeing on a motorcycle after the shooting. However, this is not the first time Khan has faced threats, particularly from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who openly declared intentions to harm him, raising concerns about the actor's security in light of the recent gunfire. The alleged feud between Salman and Lawrence started long back. 'Goal Of My Life Is To Kill Salman Khan' When Lawrence Bishnoi Issued Deadly Warning to The Superstar.

Visuals From Salman Khan's Residence Where Two Unidentified Men Open Fired

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals from outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra where two unidentified men opened fire this morning. Police and forensic team present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/5vMmoXbI22 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

Timeline Revealed: When Alleged Feud Between Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi Began

From 2018 to 2023, Salman Khan faced a harrowing series of threats and warnings, orchestrated mainly by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his cohorts. It all began with a chilling message on Facebook aimed at Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal, indirectly putting Khan in the crosshairs due to his connection with Grewal and his rumoured ties to illicit activities. As time went on, the threats escalated, arriving through emails, phone calls, and even a handwritten note left along the path where Khan's father often strolled. The tension reached its peak when a man identifying himself as "Rocky Bhai" from Jodhpur issued a fresh, ominous ultimatum to Khan, prompting swift action from the Mumbai Police. These threats were rooted in Khan's controversial past, notably his entanglement in the blackbuck hunting incident of 1998, which reportedly angered Bishnoi and his gang. Despite the efforts of law enforcement to quell the danger, the shadow of peril continues to linger over Khan. Gunshots Fired by Two Persons Outside Salman Khan's Mumbai Residence, Investigation Underway.

What Is The Real Reason Behind Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi's Feud?

Salman Khan found himself embroiled in controversy when he was accused of hunting and fatally shooting two blackbucks in Rajasthan during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain back in 1998. This led to a five-year jail sentence, later reduced to bail. The Blackbucks hold deep spiritual significance for the Bishnoi community, a fact underscored by Lawrence Bishnoi's heartfelt plea for Khan to apologise for the incident, citing the reverence their community holds for the animal. Bishnoi, a 31-year-old figure with a checkered past, including allegations of involvement in multiple murders and extortion cases, gained further notoriety after his associate Brar confessed to a murder, implicating Bishnoi while he was serving time in Tihar Jail.

