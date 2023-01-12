Musician Amit Trivedi says he took almost four years to work on Anurag Kashyap's directorial Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat music album. Amit Trivedi and lyricist Shellee worked on the music album for four long years, finally produced tracks for every mood and presents a quirky take on modern romances and young love. Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat: Singer Arjun Kanungo To Cameo in Anurag Kashyap, Alaya F’s Upcoming Movie.

The team did not want to compromise on any aspect of the music-making process and utilised the lockdown to experiment with different ideas and versions until they finally cracked a fresh, new sound. In fact lyricist Shellee, had to let go of the poet in him and he invested time with his son and Kashyap's daughter to understand the lingo used by today's generation. Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat: Arjun Kanungo to Have a Cameo in Alaya F and Debutant Karan Mehta’s Upcoming Film.

Anurag Kashyap said: "I and Amit go a long way, it has been a friendship of 15 years and every time we have collaborated, he has given me some of the unforgettable melodies and this one is no exception. Amit has put his heart and soul for the album of this movie and his extreme patience with me in every situation is what I adore the most."

He added: "Amit and Shellee spent 4 years working on the music because it's a very different world to belong to lyrically. It was hard work asA Shellee had to let go of the poet in him and sat with his son and my daughter to use the lingo of today's generation."

Amit Trivedi said: "Anurag always has a distinct vision for his films. Dev D was a turning point in my career but we approach each film from a fresh lens and attempt to crack something new with every collaboration and that's exactly what audiences can expect from the aAlmost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' album."

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, starring Alaya F and Karan Mehta who marks his debut, was recently presented at Marrakech's Jemaa El Fna Square this year. The film was screened along with other spectacular films by stalwarts like Guillermo Del Toro, Paul Schrader and James Gray. The film is touted to be Anurag Kashyap's ode to modern love and is slated to release on February 3.

