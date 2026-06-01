‘Alpha’: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh’s Upcoming YRF Spy Universe Film to NOT Have an India-Pakistan Friendship Angle – Report

The upcoming film Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, will depart significantly from the traditional narrative formulas of Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) Spy Universe. Unlike several of its predecessors, the action-thriller will completely bypass any themes of cross-border diplomacy or shared intelligence operations between India and Pakistan. ‘Alpha’: Alia Bhatt Confirmed To Play ‘Alpha Killer’ in Movie.

‘Alpha’ Brings A Shift in the Spy Universe Narrative

According to industry sources, Alpha is designed to establish a completely distinct identity within the blockbuster franchise. Rather than focusing on standard espionage or international treaties, the film shifts its lens toward a grittier, more self-contained story of survival and precision warfare.

"With Alia Bhatt making an entry in the YRF Spy Universe as an assassin and not as a spy in Alpha, the film will not follow any usual or seen tropes from any of the earlier films from the spyverse," a source told Bollywood Hungama. "Alpha is an origin story of a girl who is raised to be a killing machine; there will be no friendship shown between India and Pakistan in this film."

‘Alpha’ to Have No Cross-Border Joint Missions

The production team has actively dismissed widespread social media speculation suggesting that the plot relies on diplomatic reconciliation or joint operations between the two neighbouring nations. Instead, the narrative focuses entirely on a unilateral defence perspective.

"There is also no India-Pak joint mission angle," the source added. "Alpha will celebrate the bravery of India as it takes on the task to finish its enemies on its own with ruthless precision. Contrary to the rumours circulating on social media, Alpha is not a cross-border story built around diplomatic reconciliation between India and Pakistan. We can junk these rumours completely."

The Origin of a 'Lone Wolf'

The core plot of Alpha reportedly serves as a dark origin story, tracing the trajectory of a young girl sculpted from childhood into a lethal asset. Trained to operate entirely outside standard bureaucratic channels, the protagonist is framed as an independent operative rather than a conventional secret agent.

Described by insiders as a "lone wolf," the central character carries the emotional and physical scars of a brutal upbringing. This intense training regime ultimately transforms her into a silent weapon who is taught to trust no one and survive entirely on her own. Bobby Deol Breaks Silence on Rift Rumours With Alia Bhatt on ‘Alpha’ Sets, Says ‘Log Itne Velle Hain’ (Watch Video).

More About ‘Alpha’ Brings

Directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed YRF's critically acclaimed streaming series The Railway Men, Alpha marks the first female-led instalment in the massive YRF Spy Universe. The film positions Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh alongside an ensemble cast that includes Bobby Deol in a prominent antagonistic role. As a high-budget action venture, the project expands a cinematic universe that already includes major tentpoles like the Tiger franchise, War, and Pathaan.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).