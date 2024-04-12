Amar Singh Chamkila, one of the year's most anticipated films, is now available for streaming on Netflix. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the biographical drama stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra as the iconic Punjabi artist and his wife, respectively. Dosanjh portrays the slain singer while Chopra depicts his wife, Amarjot Kaur. The film explores the life and legacy of Chamkila, whose bold lyrics sparked both fame and controversy in Punjab before his tragic demise. Imtiaz Ali returns to the director's chair after a four-year hiatus with this compelling story of success, criticism, and untimely loss. According to reports, Amar Singh Chamkila has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. Amar Singh Chamkila Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Charms His Way Through Imtiaz Ali's Poignant if Inconsistent Musical Biopic (LatestLY Exclusive).

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here. Amar Singh Chamkila Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Imtiaz Ali’s Comeback With This Musical Biopic, Call Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra’s Film ‘Excellent Work of Art’.

Watch Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer

The trailer for Imtiaz Ali’s much-anticipated film Amar Singh Chamkila has been unveiled, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. The film will be released on April 12. Dosanjh portrays Chamkila, a singer who rose from humble beginnings to superstardom in the 1980s with his powerful music.

