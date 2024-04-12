Amar Singh Chamkila is currently streaming on Netflix. The biopic, helmed by Imtiaz Ali, portrays the life of legendary Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot. Actor Diljit Dosanjh takes on the titular role, delivering a performance that has garnered praise from critics. Described by the makers as ‘Tadkila, Bhadkila, Rangeela’, Diljit’s portrayal has left a lasting impression on critics. Some have remarked, ‘He is one of the main reasons that makes the movie magnetic’, while others have noted, ‘Diljit Dosanjh’s eyes are lively pools of expression and the range of things he can convey just with his eyes is exceptional.’ Meanwhile, critics are singing praises for Imtiaz Ali’s direction, stating, “Chamkila is Imtiaz Ali's most political film to date. It may well also be the best music biopic made in India.” Amar Singh Chamkila Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Charms His Way Through Imtiaz Ali's Poignant if Inconsistent Musical Biopic.

The synopsis of Amar Singh Chamkila reads, “A humble singer’s brash lyrics ignite fame and fury across Punjab as he grapples with soaring success and brutal criticism before his untimely death.” Below are some of the reviews on this newly released Netflix film.

NDTV Movies – The film is mournful and festive, animated and pensive, consciously crafted and seemingly spontaneous. Diljit Dosanjh is at his very best as Chamkila. That, as his fans will vouch, should be enough to make the film a treat.

India Today – Diljit Dosanjh is spectacular in the role: electric, vulnerable, innocent, assertive, and everything else he needs to be to capture the appeal of the man who rocked Punjab to its core in the 1980s. He is one of the main reasons that makes the movie magnetic.

News18 – The film transports you to the Punjab of the 1970s and the 1980s and along with Imtiaz, cinematographer Sylvester Fonseca deserves a big round of applause for the same. The film boasts of some extraordinary and magical moments and it is these vignettes that make Amar Singh Chamkila an unforgettable experience.

The Week – Chamkila is Imtiaz Ali’s most political film to date. It may well also be the best music biopic made in India. Diljit Dosanjh’s eyes are lively pools of expression and the range of things he can convey just with his eyes is exceptional. As a singer, he is of course in his element here -- confident and engrossed.

Times of India – The film belongs to the actor-singer as he delivers a career-defining performance. He brings a perfect blend of humility, frustration and angst to his part.

On casting Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, director Imtiaz Ali had stated, “I could not have asked for better actors than the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to play in this film, especially since it involves some live singing.” So what is your take on this Netflix film?

