Amid ‘Don 3’ Row, Ranveer Singh Attends Champions League 2026 Final in Budapest; Actor Poses With THIS Arsenal Star and Fans in Viral Photos

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted attending the 2026 UEFA Champions League final in Budapest over the weekend, stepping away from the ongoing casting discussions surrounding his upcoming film Don 3. The actor, known for his high-energy public appearances, joined thousands of football fans at the stadium, drawing significant attention from both Indian expats and international sports enthusiasts. ‘Don 3’ Row: Poonam Dhillon Shares Her Views on Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Clash, Says in Egos and Fights Needy People Should Not Suffer.

Ranveer Singh Poses for Photos with Fans Abroad Amid ‘Don 3’ Row

Despite the high-security environment of the European club football finale, Singh took time to interact with spectators outside and inside the venue. Dressed in a sharp casual suit, the actor stopped to chat with several groups of fans who recognised him.

Ranveer Singh Graces Fans With Some Selfies in Budapest

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Witnesses noted that Singh was highly accommodating, taking selfies and signing autographs for a diverse crowd of supporters. Social media platforms were quickly flooded with images and videos of the actor flashing his trademark smile alongside excited fans, making his presence one of the notable celebrity highlights of the sporting event.

Lucky Fans With Ranveer Singh

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Ranveer Singh Meets Arsenal Star Declan Rice

Beyond his interactions with the crowd, Singh's itinerary included high-profile networking within the football community. The actor met with Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice on the sidelines of the event.

Ranveer Singh x Declan Rice

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

The two public figures shared a brief conversation, discussing the intensity of the match and the atmosphere of the European final. Singh, a well-documented football enthusiast and an official ambassador for various sporting initiatives, later shared a photo of the encounter, which quickly gained traction among both Bollywood and football fan bases.

Ranveer Singh Sings ‘Dhurandhar’ Song ‘Ishq Jalakar’ With a Fan in Viral Video

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The Ongoing ‘Don 3’ Row

Singh's European getaway comes at a time of intense public scrutiny regarding his next major film project, Don 3. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the franchise reboot has faced polarised reactions online since Singh was announced as the successor to Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in the iconic titular role. Fact Check: Did Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar Meet at Mumbai Airport Amid ‘Don 3’ Dispute? Truth Behind Viral Social Media Photos.

The debate has intensified in recent weeks following rumours regarding script changes and casting decisions for the supporting roles. While some sections of the industry and audience have expressed scepticism over whether Singh can match the tone of the previous iterations, production insiders maintain that the film is on track. Singh’s relaxed appearance in Budapest suggests the actor is taking the social media backlash in stride as pre-production moves forward.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).