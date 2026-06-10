Amid ‘Peddi’ Row, Janhvi Kapoor Offered Creature Horror Film Helmed by ‘Tumbbad’ Director Rahi Anil Barve? Here’s What We Know

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, currently navigating the intense discussions surrounding her latest release Peddi, is now reportedly in advanced talks for a high-concept creature horror film. This ambitious project is set to be directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the visionary filmmaker behind the cult classic Tumbbad. The potential collaboration marks a notable shift for the 29-year-old actress, promising a role unlike any she has undertaken before. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Let Woman Objectify the Man’ Remark Resurfaces Amid Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Peddi’ Row.

Janhvi Kapoor in Advanced Talks to Star in Horror Film Directed by Tumbbad Director

Sources indicate that Janhvi Kapoor has shown keen interest in the creature horror film, which is being developed as a large-scale production backed by Jio Studios. If the discussions materialise into a formal agreement, the film is expected to commence production later in 2026. The role is reportedly demanding, requiring extensive preparation and intensive acting workshops, signalling a significant artistic challenge for Kapoor.

Rahi Anil Barve is renowned for his unique storytelling and atmospheric filmmaking, particularly with the 2018 Hindi-language horror-fantasy Tumbbad, which garnered critical acclaim. His recent directorial venture, Mayasabha – The Hall of Illusion, a psychological thriller starring Jaaved Jaaferi, Mohammad Samad, Veena Jamkar, and Deepak Damle, premiered in November 2025 and saw a theatrical release on January 30, 2026. Barve is also reportedly involved in developing a sequel to Tumbbad, titled Pahadpangira, and is contributing creatively to series like Gulkanda Tales and Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

Peddi Row: The Controversy Surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's Latest Release

This exciting development comes as Janhvi Kapoor is at the centre of the 'Peddi' controversy. Her recently released Telugu sports drama, Peddi, which hit theatres on June 4, 2026, has faced widespread criticism regarding the alleged over-sexualisation and objectification of her character, Achiyyamma. Viewers and critics alike raised objections to specific camera angles and scenes, leading to a significant online debate.

In response to the backlash, Peddi writer and director Buchi Babu Sana publicly apologised on June 6, 2026, acknowledging that "a few shots turned misleading" and confirming that the controversial scenes featuring Kapoor have since been removed from the film.

Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu, who plays Appalasuri in Peddi, has come out in support of Janhvi, emphasising that actors often have limited control over the final creative decisions and urging audiences not to target her personally. Despite the controversy, Peddi has performed strongly at the box office, grossing over INR 261 crore worldwide since its release. Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Peddi’ Row: Jaya Bachchan Strongly Condemns Objectification of Women in Cinema.

Janhvi Kapoor's reported interest in a challenging horror role with a director known for his distinctive vision could signify a strategic move to diversify her filmography and engage with more character-driven projects.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).