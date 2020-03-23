Amitabh Bachchan Deletes Fake Coronavirus Whatsapp Forward Tweet After Getting Trolled By Netizens

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Indians followed the 'Junta Curfew' instructions laid by PM Narendra Modi at a large extent on March 22. The rule was simple: to stay at home the entire day and to clap for the efforts of health and other services providers during this testing time at sharp 5 pm for five minutes. This had no 'scientific' agenda but simply a gesture of gratitude. However, a FAKE Whatsapp forward made some of them believe that clapping killed bacteria as it as also 'Amavas' (new moon) day. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan not just fell prey to this hoax but also shared this on Twitter and got trolled. He has now deleted the tweet. Amitabh Bachchan’s Love for Fake News and Videos: From Morphed Golden Temple Picture to Coronavirus WhatsApp Forward, 5 Times Bollywood Legend Got Deceived By False Info!.

Senior AB's now-deleted tweet read, "T 3479 - AN OPINION GIVEN :5 pm ; 22nd Mar, “amavasya” , darkest day of month; virus, bacteria evil force at max potential & power ! Clapping shankh vibrations reduce/ destroy virus potency. Moon passing to new ‘nakshatra’ Revati. Cumulative vibration betters blood circulation."

Truth:

NO ! The vibration generated by clapping together will NOT destroy #Coronavirus infection#PIBFactCheck: The #JantaCurfew clapping initiative at 5pm is to express gratitude towards the Emergency staff working selflessly to counter #coronavirusinindia #Covid19India pic.twitter.com/WHfK4guxys — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 22, 2020

Clearly, it was false information and netizens trolled the Bollywood superstar for spreading rumours and fake information in such delicate times. The actor probably realized the blunder and deleted the tweet ASAP. Not to forget, new moon falls on March 24, 2020 and not March 22. Well, what the 'junta' can learn from this is to stop sending unverified social media forwards in the rush of excitement and idleness! Once again, the claps and the clanging was just a way to say 'thanks' to the doctors and all those people who can't be at home for our safety.