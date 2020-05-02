Amitabh Bachchan Explains Why The 'Grief of Irrfan Khan's Death is More Intense Than Rishi Kapoor's Death' For Him (View Post)

Amitabh Bachchan. Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

April 29 and 30 of the current year can be termed as the saddest day ever. As in less than 24 hours, the entertainment industry lost two stars, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Their sudden demise shocked the fraternity. While Irrfan breathed his last at the age of 53, Rishi passed away at the age of 67. Till now, many Bollywood celebs have paid their tribute to the two gems. It was recently when Naseeruddin Shah penned a piece as a tribute to the late actor, Irrfan Khan. And now, Amitabh Bachchan who has worked with both the actors have shared quite an emotional post remembering the two from their shooting days and also revealed why he is more hurt by Irrfan's death. Amitabh Bachchan Pays Heart-wrenching Musical Tribute To Rishi Kapoor Through a '102 Not Out' Themed Video.

Big B took to Instagram and shared a collage with fond memories along with Rishi and Irrfan. In the photos, we see Senior Bachchan with Khan from the film Piku whereas Kapoor's still is from Amar Akbar Anthony. Not just this, in the same post he also mentioned why the loss of a young actor is more intense to that of an old star. "Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter (Irrfan) .. unrealised possibilities," a part of his caption read. Fact Check: Rishi Kapoor Listening to a ‘Doctor’ Singing Deewana Track Is Spread on Social Media as Actor’s Last Video From the Hospital – Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Video!.

Amitabh and Rishi Kapoor have worked in numerous films together and also had a great relationship as industry pals. Recently, he had paid tribute to Rishiji by writing a eulogy for the late star. On the other hand, he had shared his grief on Irrfan's death via a post on Twitter which read, "Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan. This is the most disturbing and sad news... An incredible talent... A gracious colleague, a prolific contributor to the world of cinema. Left us too soon. Creating a huge vacuum. Prayers and duas." Stay tuned!