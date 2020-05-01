Amitabh Bachchan Pays Heart-wrenching Musical Tribute To Rishi Kapoor Through a '102 Not Out' Themed Video

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

World is right now grieving two sudden deaths from the Bollywood industry. After the demise of stellar actor Irrfan Khan, the fans woke up to the news of iconic star Rishi Kapoor's death the next day. The B-town family bid goodbye to the gems of the industry. Rishi Kapoor's demise news revealed was by Amitabh Bachchan himself on social media. The megastar worked with him in many films and also was a dear friend. Now, he has shared a heart-wrenching video reminiscing his days from the shooting of their film, 102 Not Out. Fact Check: Rishi Kapoor Listening to a ‘Doctor’ Singing Deewana Track Is Spread on Social Media as Actor’s Last Video From the Hospital – Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Video!.

Big B shared a beautiful monochrome montage of their scenes and moments from the Umesh Shukla directorial. This video had the song "waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam" sung by him. The song from Kaagaz Ke Phool seemed so apt for the tragic moment. In his tweet, he simply wrote the lines, "T 3517 - Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam .. Tum rahe na tum, Hum rahe na hum .." Check out the tweet and the video below.

Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet:

T 3517 - Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam .. Tum rahe na tum, Hum rahe na hum .. pic.twitter.com/JhDPneL3V8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 1, 2020

Earlier, he wrote a blog dedicated to his dear friend. A concluding paragraph from this write-up reads as, "Joie de vivre .. the exuberant enjoyment of life , was a gene he inherited from his father .. the Legend, the Ultimate Showman the Iconic Raj Kapoor .. I never visited him in Hospital .. I never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face .. But I am certain .. when he went , he must have gone with a gentle smile …" Indeed, what a special tribute from one legend to another!