Amitabh Bachchan fans breathed a sigh of relief as he was recently tested negative for COVID-19. The Bollywood mega star was admitted in the Nanavati hospital when after testing positive for the same. However, after taking treatment for the coronavirus infection, he has now recovered and is in home quarantine. Amid this, he received many messages of speedy recovery and healing. Now, Amul topical has published a beautiful illustration for Big B's recovery. Raksha Bandhan 2020: Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Fans On The Auspicious Occasion, Shares Pics Of His Children And Grandchildren.

Amul is known for its odes and tributes and comment on the current scenarios. This one was specially for Big B who returned home after beating coronavirus infection. The caption of the poster reads, "AB Beats C!" It also further has, "Homecoming Gift." Sr AB took to Instagram to share this image and wrote, "Thank you AMUL for continuously thinking of me in your unique poster campaigns ..वर्षों से 'अमुल' ने सम्मानित किया है मुझे , एक साधारण शक़्सियत को 'अमूल्य' बना दिया मुझे !!." Check out the post below.

Amitabh Bachchan's Post:

Along with Sr Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan also ha tested positive. However, except for Abhishek, they all eventually tested negative and are home now. Abhishek is getting treated for the same at Nanavati hospital.

